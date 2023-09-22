Food hygiene ratings given to six Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: The Good Hood at 3 Grosvenor Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 17

• Rated 1: Thornton Hall Hotel at Thornton Hall Hotel Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on August 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Cleveland Arms at 31 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on August 17

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Sun Wah at 348 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on August 17

• Rated 1: Dhaka Indian Takeaway at Ethel Austin 344a Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on August 17