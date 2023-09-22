Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Wirral establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: The Good Hood at 3 Grosvenor Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 17

    • Rated 1: Thornton Hall Hotel at Thornton Hall Hotel Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on August 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Cleveland Arms at 31 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on August 17

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Sun Wah at 348 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on August 17

    • Rated 1: Dhaka Indian Takeaway at Ethel Austin 344a Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on August 17

    • Rated 0: Tempura Sushi at 6 Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on August 17