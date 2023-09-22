Food hygiene ratings given to six Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: The Good Hood at 3 Grosvenor Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 17
• Rated 1: Thornton Hall Hotel at Thornton Hall Hotel Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on August 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Cleveland Arms at 31 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on August 17
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Sun Wah at 348 Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on August 17
• Rated 1: Dhaka Indian Takeaway at Ethel Austin 344a Woodchurch Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on August 17
• Rated 0: Tempura Sushi at 6 Broadway, Higher Bebington, Wirral; rated on August 17