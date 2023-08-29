Food hygiene ratings given to three Wirral establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Baker & Baker (Staff Canteen) at Csm Bakery Solutions Stadium Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: Hornblowers Public House at 22-26 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: The Crusty Cob at 82 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on June 13