Food hygiene ratings given to three Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Baker & Baker (Staff Canteen) at Csm Bakery Solutions Stadium Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: Hornblowers Public House at 22-26 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Crusty Cob at 82 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on June 13