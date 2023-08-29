Food hygiene ratings given to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Baker & Baker (Staff Canteen) at Csm Bakery Solutions Stadium Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: Hornblowers Public House at 22-26 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: