Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thornton Hough Village Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Thornton Common Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.
And Millennium, a takeaway at 65 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral was given a score of four on October 7.