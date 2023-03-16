Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Manor Childcare Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Manor Childcare, 77 Martins Lane, Liscard, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.

And Billy Bunters Snack Bar, a takeaway at 4a Russell Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given a score of three on February 8.