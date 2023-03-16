Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
Manor Childcare Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Manor Childcare, 77 Martins Lane, Liscard, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.
And Billy Bunters Snack Bar, a takeaway at 4a Russell Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was given a score of three on February 8.