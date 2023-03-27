Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:51 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Heliya Cafe Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 18.

And Golden Wheel Fish and Chips, a takeaway at 18 Cross Lane, Bebington, Wirral was given a score of zero on February 17.