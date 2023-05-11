Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Birkenhead Park Rugby Union Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 141 Park Road North, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.

And The Crusty Cob, a takeaway at 113 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given a score of five on May 10.

