Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Birkenhead Park Rugby Union Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 141 Park Road North, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.
And The Crusty Cob, a takeaway at 113 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given a score of five on May 10.