Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Christies Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Christies Bar 447 Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.

And Greasby Pizza and Grill, a takeaway at 223 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral was also given a score of four on May 24.