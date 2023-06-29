Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Christies Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at Christies Bar 447 Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.
And Greasby Pizza and Grill, a takeaway at 223 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral was also given a score of four on May 24.