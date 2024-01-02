Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
Magic Spices, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 223-225 Seabank Road, New Brighton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.

And Withens Lane Fish Bar, a takeaway at 41 Withens Lane, Liscard, Wirral was also given a score of four on November 25.