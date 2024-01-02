Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Magic Spices, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 223-225 Seabank Road, New Brighton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.
And Withens Lane Fish Bar, a takeaway at 41 Withens Lane, Liscard, Wirral was also given a score of four on November 25.