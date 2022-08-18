Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Shanterz, at Resource Centre, Tam O Shanters Urban Farm, Boundary Road, Bidston was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And Gos'sip, at 2 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral was given a score of two on July 13.