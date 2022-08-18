Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Shanterz, at Resource Centre, Tam O Shanters Urban Farm, Boundary Road, Bidston was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.
And Gos'sip, at 2 Allport Lane, Bromborough, Wirral was given a score of two on July 13.
It means that of Wirral's 618 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.