Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
KFC, at 89 St Pauls Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

And Linghams Cafe, at Linghams Bookseller 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral was given a score of three on May 18.

It means that of Wirral's 612 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 410 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.