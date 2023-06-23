Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
KFC, at 89 St Pauls Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And Linghams Cafe, at Linghams Bookseller 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral was given a score of three on May 18.
It means that of Wirral's 612 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 410 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.