Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

KFC, at 89 St Pauls Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Linghams Cafe, at Linghams Bookseller 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral was given a score of three on May 18.