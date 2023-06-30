Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dine India, at 313 Pensby Road, Pensby, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 8.

And NABZYS, at 186 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral was given a score of four on May 25.

It means that of Wirral's 613 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 411 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.