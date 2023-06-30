Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Dine India, at 313 Pensby Road, Pensby, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 8.

And NABZYS, at 186 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral was given a score of four on May 25.