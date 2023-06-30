Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dine India, at 313 Pensby Road, Pensby, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 8.
And NABZYS, at 186 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral was given a score of four on May 25.
It means that of Wirral's 613 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 411 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.