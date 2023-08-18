Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Smugglers Cave, at 86 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Mythos Greek Restaurant, at 47 - 49 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral was also given a score of four on July 13.

It means that of Wirral's 621 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 417 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.