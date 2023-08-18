Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Smugglers Cave, at 86 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Mythos Greek Restaurant, at 47 - 49 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral was also given a score of four on July 13.
It means that of Wirral's 621 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 417 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.