Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Eats N Treats / Street Food & Desserts, at 157 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Aisushi, at 38 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral was given a score of four on November 14.
It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 434 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.