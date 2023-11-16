Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eats N Treats / Street Food & Desserts, at 157 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.

And Aisushi, at 38 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral was given a score of four on November 14.

It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 434 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.