Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bear Hunt Books and Toys, at Unit 1 2 Church Road, Bebington, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Coffee Roast @ Vale House, at Vale Park House Community Centre Vale Park Magazine Lane, New Brighton, Wirral was also given a score of four on October 17.
It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.