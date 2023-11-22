Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bear Hunt Books and Toys, at Unit 1 2 Church Road, Bebington, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.

And The Coffee Roast @ Vale House, at Vale Park House Community Centre Vale Park Magazine Lane, New Brighton, Wirral was also given a score of four on October 17.

It means that of Wirral's 638 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 431 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.