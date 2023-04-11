Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Royal Sizzler, at 900 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.

And Mayflower, at May Flower Chinese Takeaway, 9 Claughton Firs, Oxton, Wirral was given a score of three on March 2.

It means that of Wirral's 338 takeaways with ratings, 130 (38%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.