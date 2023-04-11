Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Royal Sizzler, at 900 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 5.

And Mayflower, at May Flower Chinese Takeaway, 9 Claughton Firs, Oxton, Wirral was given a score of three on March 2.