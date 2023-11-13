Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Food Arena, at 3 - 5 Duke Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 6.

And Wing Shak, at 74 Liscard Road, Egremont, Wirral was given a score of zero on September 6.

It means that of Wirral's 350 takeaways with ratings, 142 (41%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.