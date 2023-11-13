Food hygiene ratings given to two Wirral takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Food Arena, at 3 - 5 Duke Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 6.
And Wing Shak, at 74 Liscard Road, Egremont, Wirral was given a score of zero on September 6.
It means that of Wirral's 350 takeaways with ratings, 142 (41%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.