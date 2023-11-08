Food hygiene ratings handed to 55 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 55 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 32 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bec's Bar and Bistro at North Wirral Soccer Dome, 132 Birkenhead Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: Neo Community Cafe at Community Centre Beaconsfield Court Beaconsfield Close, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: Nightingales at A B C Chemists 88 - 90 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Little Latte at Wirral Leisure Storage Commercial Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Claire House Childrens Hospice at Claire House Childrens Hospice Clatterbridge Road, Clatterbridge, Wirral; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Start Yard at 108 Church Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Charlie's Bar at 15 - 19 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Insomnia Café Eastham at 1 Eastham Point, 1062 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Cyclist at 70 New Chester Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: RESTAURANT OXA at Fraiche 11 Rose Mount, Oxton, Wirral; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Royal Bengal at Royal Bengal Restaurant 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: The Library at 17 Rose Mount, Oxton, Wirral; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Chaplins Oriental at 22 Grange Mount, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Marine Place Wellbeing Cafe at Marine Lake Health And Wellbeing Centre Orrysdale Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Starbucks Prenton Way, Prenton, Wirral; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: San Fedele at 27 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Dope Crusts Neapolitan Pizza at Woodside Ferry Woodside Ferry Terminal Woodside Ferry Approach, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: FoodSpace at Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals Limited Reeds Lane, Leasowe, Wirral; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Otto Lounge at Unit 8 The Curve 139 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Tomorrow's Women Wirral at Tomorrow'S Women Wirral Tomorrow'S Women Wirral St Laurences Old School Site Beckwith Street East Birkenhead Wirral Ch41 3je; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Cafe Calm at Moda 3 Cross Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: Cathy's Hot & Cold Takeaway at 39 Fleetcroft Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: The Copper Leaf at Rectory View 21 Village Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on September 2

• Rated 5: Full House Chinese Restaurant at 17 - 19 Albert Road, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on August 20

• Rated 4: Hard Hitters Kitchen at Wirral Gymnastics Club 24 Church Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 15

• Rated 4: HELLAS BAKERY & COFFEE LTD at Unit 1 The Willows 2 Village Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on September 2

• Rated 3: Jade at 241 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on September 27

• Rated 3: The Good Hood at 22 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on September 27

• Rated 3: The Queens Arms at Queens Arms Hotel Storeton Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on August 20

• Rated 3: Risa Spice at 43 New Chester Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on August 8

• Rated 2: Aisushi at 38 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral; rated on September 21

• Rated 2: Pecorino at 267 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on September 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at Wheatsheaf Inn Raby Mere Road, Raby, Wirral; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Wirral Hundred at Wirral Hundred 45 Noctorum Way, Noctorum, Wirral; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Prenton Rugby Club at Prenton Rugby Club Prenton Dell Road, Prenton, Wirral; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Refreshment Rooms at 2 Bedford Road East, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Riverview Pub at The River View 16 Chester Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Shrewsbury Arms at Managers Flat Shrewsbury Arms 36 - 38 Claughton Firs, Oxton, Wirral; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: Floral Pavilion Theatre at Floral Pavilion Theatre And Conference Centre Marine Promenade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on August 31

• Rated 4: Cock & Pullet at The Cock And Pullet 100 Woodchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral; rated on September 6

Takeaways

Plus 15 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Lunch Bunch at 67 Market Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: SELFISH at Nova Discount Carpets 4 High Street, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Cowsheds Catering at Prenton Park Stadium Prenton Road West, Prenton, Wirral; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Health Hut at Unit 1 15 - 17 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Luigis at 196 Bedford Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on September 13

• Rated 4: Sun Wah at 6 Bebington Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on October 3

• Rated 4: Pizza Magic at 62 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on September 26

• Rated 4: The Marigold Fisheries Restaurant at 14 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on September 19

• Rated 4: River Queen Fish And Chip Shop at River Queen Fish And Chip Shop 77 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on September 14

• Rated 3: Cabin Snacks at Street Record The Quadrant, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on October 3

• Rated 3: Oriental Chef at 32 King Street, Wallasey; rated on October 3

• Rated 3: Pizza point at 94 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on September 6

• Rated 2: The Sea Shanty at 4 Atherton Street, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on September 21

• Rated 1: Maxim fish & chips at 122 Rake Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on September 20