Food hygiene ratings handed to 76 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 76 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 76 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to 45 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Villa Venezia at 12 Prenton Road West, Prenton, Wirral; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Rumbling Tums at 251 Old Chester Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Benty Farm Tearoom at Tea Rooms Benty Farm, 9 School Lane, Thurstaston, Wirral; rated on December 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Bromborough Pool Garden Centre at Bromborough, Wirral; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Bun. (69) at 69 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Arrowe Park Hospital & The Retreat at Arrowe Park Hospital, Arrowe Park Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Blu at 217 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on December 8

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Subway at 1196 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa @ Dunelm at 45a The Croft Retail And Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on November 30

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Small Steps Early Years Centre at 107b Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Diversity Hub 67 at 67 St Pauls Road, Seacombe, Wirral; rated on November 29

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Figo's Mediterranean Kitchen at 64-66 Grange Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Fig Tree Coffee Shop at 385 Pensby Road, Pensby, Wirral; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 2 Prenton Way, Prenton, Wirral; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Cowsheds Catering - Horsebox at Prenton Park, Prenton Road West, Prenton, Wirral; rated on November 18

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Ebby's Espresso Limited at 196 Raeburn Avenue, Eastham, Wirral; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Clatterbridge Hospital & Firtrees at Clatterbridge Hospital, Mount Road, Clatterbridge, Wirral; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: The Ferns at Autism Together, Raby Hall, Raby Hall Road, Raby Mere; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Poulton Victoria Sport's Ground at Field, Clayton Lane, Poulton, Wirral; rated on November 12

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Subway at 37 The Croft Retail And Leisure Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Panku Birkenhead at 222 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on November 4

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Hoylake Hotel at The Kings Gap, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Wirral Club at Thornton Common Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on October 4

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Wirral Catering Services at Wirral Rugby And Cricket Club, Thornton Common Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on October 3

• Rated 4: Paneer at Liscard, Wirral; rated on December 5

• Rated 4: Tuk Tuk Thai at 51 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on November 24

• Rated 4: Wirral Chinese Association at 12-14 St Laurence Drive, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on November 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Activity For All LTD at Unit 18 Arrowe Commercial Park, Arrowe Brook Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on November 14

• Rated 4: Ice bike baby at 57 Marine Drive, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on November 14

• Rated 4: The Courtyard at Rangers Office, Hill Bark Road, Frankby, Wirral; rated on October 24

• Rated 4: McDonalds at 262-264 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 18

Advertisement

• Rated 3: T Junction Cafe at 20 Atherton Street, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on November 23

• Rated 3: Fat Scran Club at CH41; rated on November 16

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Something Sweet at 101 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on November 8

• Rated 3: M&S Simply Food at BP at Bp Petrol Station, Brimstage Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on October 29

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Gusto at Heswall, Wirral; rated on October 24

• Rated 2: Like at 12 Mill Park Drive, Eastham, Wirral; rated on November 28

• Rated 2: Billy Bunters, Box On The Docks at Gate House Wirral Business Centre, Dock Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on November 24

• Rated 2: Nabzys at 186 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral; rated on November 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 2: Becky's Brekkys at 108 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on October 27

• Rated 1: Barton Rouge at 150-152 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on November 30

• Rated 1: Curry Nights at 5 Coronation Drive, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on November 30

• Rated 1: Tasty Grill at 8 St Anne Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on November 22

Advertisement

• Rated 1: Shakes & Cakes at 27a Liscard Village, Liscard, Wirral; rated on November 21

• Rated 0: Cramstones Cafe at 64-66 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 28

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Argyll Pub at 161 Plymyard Avenue, Eastham, Wirral; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Fox and Hounds at 107 Barnston Road, Barnston, Wirral; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Irby Cricket Club at Mill Hill Road, Irby, Wirral; rated on October 6

• Rated 4: The Tap at Ferry Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on November 30

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Thurstaston Caravan Social Club at Thurstaston Caravan Site, Station Road, Thurstaston, Wirral; rated on November 18

• Rated 3: The Great Float Social Club at Seacombe, Wirral; rated on October 27

• Rated 2: Misty Blues at Manor Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on November 23

• Rated 2: Red Buddha at 1st Floor 34-42, Conway Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on November 2

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus 23 ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Irby Fish And Chips at 8 Thingwall Road, Irby, Wirral; rated on December 22

• Rated 5: New Ferry Fish Bar at 77 New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on December 14

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Imperial Chinese Takeway at 73 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on November 30

• Rated 4: Hungry's at 2 Tranmere Court, Church Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on December 5

• Rated 4: Hungrys at 126 Allport Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on December 3

• Rated 4: Pizza Palace at 24 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on November 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Golden Hoylake at 20 Hoylake Road, Bidston, Wirral; rated on November 16

• Rated 3: Pizza Mamma at 8 Bromborough Village Road, Bromborough, Wirral; rated on November 9

• Rated 3: Cottage Grill House at 21 Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on November 7

• Rated 3: Martins Lane Fish And Chips at 90 Martins Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on October 26

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Poulton Creamery at 393 Poulton Road, Poulton, Wirral; rated on October 26

• Rated 3: Zhen's House at 342 Old Chester Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on October 20

Advertisement

• Rated 2: Mario Pizza at 55 Eltham Green, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on November 28

• Rated 2: Golden Dinner at 80 Hoole Road, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on November 22

Advertisement

• Rated 1: Pizza Magic 2 at 57 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral; rated on November 30

• Rated 1: Feastham Pizza at 138-140 Plymyard Avenue, Eastham, Wirral; rated on November 28

• Rated 1: Fry & Go at 33 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on November 18

• Rated 1: San Sans at 6c Church Road, Bebington, Wirral; rated on November 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 1: Burger Joe at 15a Upton Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on October 5

• Rated 0: Royal Taste at 29 Pasture Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on December 1

• Rated 0: Victoria Kebab & Pizza House at 12 Bebington Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on November 23

• Rated 0: Tikka at 11 Upton Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on October 12

Advertisement