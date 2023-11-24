Food hygiene ratings handed to five Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Elite Restaurant at Gibsons Butcher 278 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on October 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 3: Birkenhead park RFC at Birkenhead Park Rugby Union Football Club 141 Park Road North, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 19

• Rated 2: The New Brighton Hotel at 93 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Crush Limited at F Chapman High Class Butcher 19 Village Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on October 19