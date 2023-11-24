Food hygiene ratings handed to five Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Elite Restaurant at Gibsons Butcher 278 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: Birkenhead park RFC at Birkenhead Park Rugby Union Football Club 141 Park Road North, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 19
• Rated 2: The New Brighton Hotel at 93 Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on October 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Crush Limited at F Chapman High Class Butcher 19 Village Road, Heswall, Wirral; rated on October 19
• Rated 4: The Sweetest Thing at 107 Mount Road, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on October 19