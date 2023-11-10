Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: CIBO Italiano at 90 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on November 2
• Rated 3: Bidston Sports and Activity Centre at Wirral Tennis And Sports Centre Valley Road, Bidston, Wirral; rated on October 5
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Yun Kee Kitchen at 60 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 5
• Rated 3: Golden Fry No. 1 at 227 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on October 31