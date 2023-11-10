Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: CIBO Italiano at 90 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on November 2

    • Rated 3: Bidston Sports and Activity Centre at Wirral Tennis And Sports Centre Valley Road, Bidston, Wirral; rated on October 5

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Yun Kee Kitchen at 60 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on October 5

    • Rated 3: Golden Fry No. 1 at 227 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral; rated on October 31