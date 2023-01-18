Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 1: Riviera Restaurant at Hamiltons, 257 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on December 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Cheshire Cheese at Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on December 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Ping's House Chinese Takeaway at 106 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on December 13