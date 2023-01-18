Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Riviera Restaurant at Hamiltons, 257 Grange Road, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on December 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Cheshire Cheese at Wallasey Village, Wirral; rated on December 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Ping's House Chinese Takeaway at 106 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on December 13