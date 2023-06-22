Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Cramstones Cafe at 64 - 66 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 17

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Saughall Massie Fish and Chip Bar at 202 Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on June 21