Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Cramstones Cafe at 64 - 66 Grange Road West, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on May 17

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Saughall Massie Fish and Chip Bar at 202 Saughall Massie Road, Upton, Wirral; rated on June 21

    • Rated 4: Roo's Cafe at 10 New Ferry Road, New Ferry, Wirral; rated on May 17