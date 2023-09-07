Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Nightingales Cafe at Highfield Centre Victoria Central Hospital Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on August 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: The Lord Napier at Lord Napier 28 St Pauls Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on August 2

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 2: Tsangs Fish And Chip Shop at 120a Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on August 2