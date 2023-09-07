Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Nightingales Cafe at Highfield Centre Victoria Central Hospital Mill Lane, Liscard, Wirral; rated on August 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Lord Napier at Lord Napier 28 St Pauls Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral; rated on August 2
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Tsangs Fish And Chip Shop at 120a Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral; rated on August 2