Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Royal Bengal at Royal Bengal Restaurant 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on October 12
• Rated 4: Brunch at 1149 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on September 8
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Mario Pizza at 55 Eltham Green, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on October 11