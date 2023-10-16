Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Royal Bengal at Royal Bengal Restaurant 150 Banks Road, West Kirby, Wirral; rated on October 12

    • Rated 4: Brunch at 1149 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on September 8

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Mario Pizza at 55 Eltham Green, Woodchurch, Wirral; rated on October 11