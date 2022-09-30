Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Beach, a pub, bar or nightclub at 40-44 Conway Street, Birkenhead, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And Mary's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 233a Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral was given a score of four on August 25.