Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Flavours, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 3.

And Koko Noodle, a takeaway at 11 Coronation Buildings, Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral was also given a score of one on February 3.