Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Flavours, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Market Street, Hoylake, Wirral, Merseyside was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 3.
And Koko Noodle, a takeaway at 11 Coronation Buildings, Wallasey Road, Liscard, Wirral was also given a score of one on February 3.