Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Molly's Ice Cream, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mill Farm 1392 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.
And Happy Kitchen, a takeaway at 15 Woodchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral was also given a score of four on August 23.