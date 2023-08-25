Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Molly's Ice Cream, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mill Farm 1392 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.

And Happy Kitchen, a takeaway at 15 Woodchurch Road, Oxton, Wirral was also given a score of four on August 23.