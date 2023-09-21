Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Bistro@willowbank, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Willow Bank 21 Willow Close, Poulton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.

And The Village Fish And Chip Shop, a takeaway at 118 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given a score of three on August 16.