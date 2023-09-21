Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bistro@willowbank, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Willow Bank 21 Willow Close, Poulton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.
And The Village Fish And Chip Shop, a takeaway at 118 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was given a score of three on August 16.