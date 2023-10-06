Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Guinea Gap Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 147 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.

And Victoria Kebab & Pizza House, a takeaway at 12 Bebington Road, Tranmere, Wirral was given a score of three on August 31.