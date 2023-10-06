Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Guinea Gap Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 147 Brighton Street, Egremont, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 31.
And Victoria Kebab & Pizza House, a takeaway at 12 Bebington Road, Tranmere, Wirral was given a score of three on August 31.