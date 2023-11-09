Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Grange, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Grange 407 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Liscard Tasty Kebab House, a takeaway at 247 Liscard Road, Liscard, Wirral was given a score of three on October 4.