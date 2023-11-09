Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Grange, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Grange 407 Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.

And Liscard Tasty Kebab House, a takeaway at 247 Liscard Road, Liscard, Wirral was given a score of three on October 4.