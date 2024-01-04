Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dukes Bar and Grill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And Yummys Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 99 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was also given a score of four on November 29.