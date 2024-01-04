Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dukes Bar and Grill, a pub, bar or nightclub at Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
And Yummys Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 99 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral was also given a score of four on November 29.