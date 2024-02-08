Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Village Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.

And The New Regal, a takeaway at 11 Station Approach, Meols, Wirral was given a score of four on September 6.