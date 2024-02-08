Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Village Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 46 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 3.
And The New Regal, a takeaway at 11 Station Approach, Meols, Wirral was given a score of four on September 6.