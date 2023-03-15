Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Oak Bar and Bistro, at 126 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.
And Ground, at 7 The Quadrant, Hoylake, Wirral was also given a score of three on February 7.
It means that of Wirral's 614 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 418 (68%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.