Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Oak Bar and Bistro, at 126 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.

And Ground, at 7 The Quadrant, Hoylake, Wirral was also given a score of three on February 7.