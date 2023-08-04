Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Strawberry Moon, at Strawberry Moon Station Road, Thurstaston, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.

And Ristorante & Pizzeria Italia, at Ristorante Italia 14 Bromborough Road, Bebington, Wirral was given a score of two on June 29.