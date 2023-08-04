Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Strawberry Moon, at Strawberry Moon Station Road, Thurstaston, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.

And Ristorante & Pizzeria Italia, at Ristorante Italia 14 Bromborough Road, Bebington, Wirral was given a score of two on June 29.

It means that of Wirral's 625 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 420 (67%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.