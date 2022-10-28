Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Wallasey Villlage Trad Fish & Chips, at 47a Leasowe Road, Wallasey Village, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.

And Pizza Magic, at 62 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral was given a score of one on September 22.