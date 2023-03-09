Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
54 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pasture Fish and Chip Shop, at 28 Pasture Road, Moreton, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.

And The Healthy 1, at 261-263 Old Chester Road, Tranmere, Wirral was also given a score of three on February 1.

It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.