Food hygiene ratings handed to two Wirral takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pasture Fish and Chip Shop, at 28 Pasture Road, Moreton, Wirral was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Healthy 1, at 261-263 Old Chester Road, Tranmere, Wirral was also given a score of three on February 1.
It means that of Wirral's 339 takeaways with ratings, 135 (40%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.