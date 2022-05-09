Four more deaths recorded in Wirral

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Wirral.

The dashboard shows 1,070 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 1,066 on Friday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 24,608 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.