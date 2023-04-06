Further delays to controversial sea wall in West Kirby

An extra £4.4m in funding was approved last month.

Parts of West Kirby’s seafront will not reopen by Easter after further delays to a controversial sea wall.

Wirral Council said this is because construction work for the controversial £15m project in the town had to be paused due to high tides at the end of March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 1.1km flood defence is a big issue with some in the coastal town arguing the defences are not necessary but those in favour of the project say it would protect dozens of coastal properties along the seafront and save lives.

Most Popular

Some have praised the look of the scheme but due to a loss of parking spaces along the seafront, businesses, including one of the council’s own, said they’ve been hit severely over the last year as a result of less people visiting the town.

What the council said: “It is now anticipated that the first phase of reopening the promenade will be shortly after Easter,” said Wirral Council in an update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added: “Resurfacing works to the road, footpath and promenade are now planned to take place from April 12. Work will begin at Riversdale Road and continue up to the Old Bath site. As work progresses areas will reopen in phases, the first of which will be Riversdale Road to Dee Lane.”

The wall itself has now been installed along the full length of the promenade apart from a small section at the Old Baths where concrete works will be completed by April 13.

According to Wirral Council, the costs for the scheme have risen due to rising costs of materials, issues to do with relocating the RNLI, as well as improved aesthetics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillors from all political parties, including those opposed to the scheme, approved an extra £4.4m in March. Funding for the scheme has largely come from the Environment Agency.

Labour Cllr Steve Foulkes said at the meeting: “The justification for the wall is apparent. We live in a climate that is raising sea levels and the risk of flooding has been described by the Environment Agency and that’s where we are.”