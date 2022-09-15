Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Mimosa Tea Garden at Green Lane, Eastham, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: Wimpy at 31 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on September 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak and Premier Inn at High Street, Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on September 8
• Rated 5: Wine Lodge & Tap Room at Charing Cross, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on August 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 3 Eastham Point, 1062 New Chester Road, Eastham, Wirral; rated on September 9
• Rated 5: KFC at 269 Laird Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on September 8