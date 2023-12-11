Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Driftwood Cafe at Street Record, Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on November 15
• Rated 5: Seahorse at 9 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on November 14
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Porkys Pantry at 81 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on November 14