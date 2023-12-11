Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Driftwood Cafe at Street Record, Victoria Road, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on November 15

    • Rated 5: Seahorse at 9 Marine Point, Kings Parade, New Brighton, Wirral; rated on November 14

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Porkys Pantry at 81 Wallasey Village, Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on November 14