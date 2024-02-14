Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Unilever R&D The Pil Restaurant & Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Research Laboratory, Unilever Plc, Quarry Road East, Bebington was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.

And Dinos Pizza, a takeaway at 18 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral was also given a score of five on February 7.