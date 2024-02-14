Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wirral establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Unilever R&D The Pil Restaurant & Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Research Laboratory, Unilever Plc, Quarry Road East, Bebington was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13.
And Dinos Pizza, a takeaway at 18 Bebington Road, New Ferry, Wirral was also given a score of five on February 7.