Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Nando's, at Unit Ru4b The Croft Retail Park, Welton Road, Bromborough, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.

And The Turkish BBQ, at 8 High Street, Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside was also given a score of five on September 29.