Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wirral restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
I-Byte, at 308a Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Mavi Bbq, at 68 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral was also given a score of five on October 26.
It means that of Wirral's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 427 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.