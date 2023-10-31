Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Wirral restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Wirral's restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them both.

I-Byte, at 308a Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 26.

And Mavi Bbq, at 68 Pensby Road, Heswall, Wirral was also given a score of five on October 26.

It means that of Wirral's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 427 (68%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.