Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 13 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Rainbow Cafe Wirral at 361 Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, 9 Prenton Road East, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: The Wellington Hotel at 10 The Village, Bebington, Wirral; rated on July 31
• Rated 5: The Claughton at 50 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: Sacred Heart Parish Centre at Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Coach And Horses at Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Eagle & Crown at 149 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: The Vineyard at 74 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: The Overchurch at Royden Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Park View Hotel at 426-428 Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 13
• Rated 5: Clarence Hotel at 89 Albion Street, New Brighton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Tower Hotel at 1 Liscard Way, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Seven Stars Hotel at Church Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral; rated on June 29