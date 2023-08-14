Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 13 Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Rainbow Cafe Wirral at 361 Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, 9 Prenton Road East, Tranmere, Wirral; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: The Wellington Hotel at 10 The Village, Bebington, Wirral; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: The Claughton at 50 Upton Road, Claughton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 22

• Rated 5: Sacred Heart Parish Centre at Hoylake Road, Moreton, Wirral; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Coach And Horses at Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Eagle & Crown at 149 Ford Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Vineyard at 74 Seaview Road, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: The Overchurch at Royden Road, Upton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Park View Hotel at 426-428 Price Street, Birkenhead, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Clarence Hotel at 89 Albion Street, New Brighton, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Tower Hotel at 1 Liscard Way, Liscard, Wirral, Merseyside; rated on July 12