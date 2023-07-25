Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Cream at Park Drive, Birkenhead; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Caffe Cream on the Square at 33 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 1
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Munchies at 20 Mill Park Drive, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 1