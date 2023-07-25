Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Wirral establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wirral’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Caffe Cream at Park Drive, Birkenhead; rated on July 18

    • Rated 5: Caffe Cream on the Square at 33 Princes Pavement, Birkenhead, Wirral; rated on June 1

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Munchies at 20 Mill Park Drive, Eastham, Wirral; rated on April 1