'Major step forward' for New York inspired park in central Birkenhead
Dock Branch Park is intended to be at the heart of a new neighbourhood adjacent to the town centre.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wirral Council say a “major step forward” is set to be agreed in the delivery of a new green space in central Birkenhead.
Inspired by The High Line in New York, Dock Branch Park is intended to be at the heart of a new neighbourhood adjacent to the town centre, providing access to nature and communal spaces.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 800m long linear park would be based on land that formed one of the oldest railway lines in the world and connect the new urban garden village at Hind Street with Wirral Waters, passing through the heart of the town.
The council says it is "now close to agreeing the acquisition of the land with owner Network Rail and will be carrying out surveys of the numerous bridges which cross the former railway line and check what work they need before the transfer of the site is agreed".
The land includes seven bridges and one tunnel that would be transferred to the Council’s ownership:
- Cleveland Street Bridge
- Brook Street East Bridge
- Price Street Bridge
- Adelphi Street Bridge
- Argyle Street Bridge
- Waterloo Place Bridge
- Mollington Link Bridge
- Haymarket Tunnel
A report to the Director of Regeneration and Place recommends the approval of the Regeneration Delivery Team to undertake bridge superstructure assessments on five bridges and one tunnel along the route of the Dock Branch rail corridor.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Housing Committee, Cllr Tony Jones, says the park is one of "many exciting proposals" and "will be one of the centrepieces of the revitalisation of Birkenhead" with plains aiming to transformation the whole Left Bank Area.
He continues: "This step will open the way for the council to acquire the land and begin work on bringing the park to fruition, while at the same time making sure council tax payers aren’t saddled with the costs of replacing or repairing bridges."