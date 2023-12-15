'Major step forward' for New York inspired park in central Birkenhead

Dock Branch Park is intended to be at the heart of a new neighbourhood adjacent to the town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wirral Council say a “major step forward” is set to be agreed in the delivery of a new green space in central Birkenhead.

Inspired by The High Line in New York, Dock Branch Park is intended to be at the heart of a new neighbourhood adjacent to the town centre, providing access to nature and communal spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 800m long linear park would be based on land that formed one of the oldest railway lines in the world and connect the new urban garden village at Hind Street with Wirral Waters, passing through the heart of the town.

The council says it is "now close to agreeing the acquisition of the land with owner Network Rail and will be carrying out surveys of the numerous bridges which cross the former railway line and check what work they need before the transfer of the site is agreed".

The 800m long linear park would be based on land that formed one of the oldest railway lines in the world and connect the new urban garden village at Hind Street with Wirral Waters, passing through the heart of the town. Image: Wirral Council

The land includes seven bridges and one tunnel that would be transferred to the Council’s ownership:

Cleveland Street Bridge

Brook Street East Bridge

Price Street Bridge

Adelphi Street Bridge

Argyle Street Bridge

Waterloo Place Bridge

Mollington Link Bridge

Haymarket Tunnel

A report to the Director of Regeneration and Place recommends the approval of the Regeneration Delivery Team to undertake bridge superstructure assessments on five bridges and one tunnel along the route of the Dock Branch rail corridor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Housing Committee, Cllr Tony Jones, says the park is one of "many exciting proposals" and "will be one of the centrepieces of the revitalisation of Birkenhead" with plains aiming to transformation the whole Left Bank Area.