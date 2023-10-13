Major redevelopment plans could see New Brighton undergo a complete transformation, with a new lido, hotels, a land train and theatre plaza.

Wirral Council is in the third stage of public feedback on its masterplan for the waterfront in the seaside town, with plans published by the local authority aiming to revitalise the promenade.

Part of a wider framework for New Brighton, the masterplan forms part of the council’s major development policy, the draft Local Plan, which outlines developments on the Wirral for the next two decades.

The council say the Marine Promenade was “once the beating heart of New Brighton” but is no longer reaching its “past glories.” Covering the waterfront near Marine Point up to Victoria Road and Rowson Street and across to the Floral Pavilion, the masterplan aims to showcase a “new, New Brighton.”

Artistic impression of how New Brighton’s waterfront could look. Photo: Wirral Council

The plans and potential future investment follow £80m of private sector investment at the Marine Point leisure and retail facility in 2011 and £7m on Victoria Road by Rockpoint Leisure CEO Dan Davies who some see as the man behind the regeneration there.

Potential plans

A new floating Lido could be established in the Marine Lake, as well as up to 500 apartments build along the waterfront and the potential for creative workspaces.

Leisure facilities will be retained but more cafes, bars, restaurants, independent retail stores would be added to create a new town centre, with links to the Victoria Quarter.

There would also be a focus on improved walking and cycling routes, reducing car dominance and connecting to other parts of the Wirral.

The setting of the Floral Pavilion would be improved with the creation of a new theatre plaza and a land train could be introduced to provide better transport in and out of the town. Sea defences would be improved as well as the setting of the Fort Perch Rock and the lighthouse.

Illustration of what parts of New Brighton could look like. Photo: Wirral Council

The masterplan proposes bring in a number of new hotels and will preserve the Queen’s Royal building. Residential use and possibly a new hotel are also proposed on the site formerly owned by Wetherspoons.

What has been said?

Chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Housing Committee Cllr Tony Jones, said: “New Brighton has seen a lot of investment relatively recently but that is just a starting point – the town needs much more intervention to re-establish it and make the most of this fantastic place to live, work and of course to visit.

“I understand people will be keen to see work moving ahead and I share that, but it is absolutely vital that whatever changes we bring forward are done in the spirit of partnership. It is incredibly important that this is an inclusive process that works both for local residents and businesses as well as those with a stake in the future of the area.

Artistic impression of how New Brighton’s waterfront could look. Photo: Wirral Council

Sean Martin, who chairs the New Brighton Coastal Community group, said: “There’s some great ideas and some grandiose ideas and it’s down to whether they can get some funding. There’s more space for people to mingle and sit out and enjoy, common areas that people can enjoy.

“Some quite positive changes but I am disappointed it wasn’t part of the New Brighton framework because one feeds into the other.”

Some changes he thinks will also help tie the resort’s datime and nighttime economies. He said: “They are going to open up the roads up to Victoria Road and they’re going to continue down to the front. At the moment Victoria Road is cut off from the leisure strip but it should knit together nicely.”

