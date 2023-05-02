Register
Man run over and attacked by three men with weapons in Merseyside

The attack took place on Monday.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:44 BST

A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Rock Ferry, on Monday afternoon (May 1).

Merseyside Police received reports of a man being run over by car and then assaulted by three men with weapons on Woodward Road at around 3pm.

The force said the man was run over by a ‘dark coloured BMW’ and then assaulted by three men who escaped in the car. The victim sustained ‘superficial injuries’ but did not require hospital treatment.

    Inspector Danny Murphy of Meresyside Police said: “A short while after the incident video of the attack was circulated on social media. Following a search of the area officers located a blue BMW, with a cracked windscreen, which is believed to have been involved in the attack, on Raffles Road and arrested a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of assault and affray.”

    The arrested man has been taken to a police station on Merseyside where he will be interviewed by detectives and the car has been seized and will be forensically examined.

    Contacting the police: If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which could assist the investigation, please contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with reference 0587 of 1 May.

