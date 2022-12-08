Nearly half of A&E patients wait longer than four hours at Wirral University Teaching Hospital

Nearly half of patients seeking A&E care at Wirral University Teaching Hospital waited longer than four hours to be dealt with last month, figures show.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS guidance states that 95% of patients attending accident and emergency departments should be admitted to hospital, transferred elsewhere or discharged within four hours.

But Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust fell well behind that target in November, when just 51% of the 8,129 attendances at type 1 A&E departments were dealt with within four hours, according to figures from NHS England.

Type 1 departments are those which provide major emergency services – with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – and account for the majority of attendances nationally.

It means 49% of patients attending major A&E at Wirral University Teaching Hospital waited longer than four hours to be seen last month, compared to 51% in October, and 53% in November 2021.

Including the 3,078 attendances at other accident and emergency departments, such as minor A&Es and those with single specialties, 64% of A&E patients were seen by the trust within the target time in November.

At Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:

In November:

There were 332 booked appointments, down from 409 in October

856 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of patients

Of those, 182 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in October:

The median time to treatment was 125 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times