New ratings awarded to care homes in Wirral
The latest scores for care homes in Wirral have been released – with three services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals three services in Wirral have received ratings from the start of January.
Mother Red Caps Home was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on December 22. The rating was published on January 17.
On January 18, Sandrock Nursing Home was judged to be 'inadequate'. The care home had last been inspected on November 3.
Lastly, Oxton Grange Care Home was given a 'good' rating on February 1, with the care home's most recent inspection on November 30.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.